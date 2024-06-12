Tennessee sheriff indicted for profiting from inmate labor, misusing funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say the sheriff of a rural Tennessee county illegally profited from the work of jail and prison inmates under his care and housed dozens of them in a home outside of the prison without permission. Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower says Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas was indicted in May in Gibson and Davidson counties on 22 charges, including official misconduct, theft, forgery and computer crimes involving inmates in his custody. Thomas turned himself in to authorities this week and he is out on bond. Thomas’ lawyer says the sheriff deserves the presumption of innocence and he looks forward to defending himself in court.

