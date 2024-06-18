Congressional Budget Office projects a $400 billion increase in this year’s federal deficit
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday that it projects a federal budget deficit increase of $400 billion or 27% this year, from its last budget outlook released in February. The major drivers of the change are higher costs from the supplemental spending package signed in April that provides military aid to Ukraine and Israel; higher than estimated costs of reducing student loan borrower balances; increased Medicaid spending; and higher spending on FDIC insurance after the agency has not yet recovered payments it made after the banking crises of 2023 and 2024.