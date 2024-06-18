Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of its 911 services

BOSTON (AP) — The 911 system across Massachusetts has gone down, making it impossible for anyone to reach emergency services through the call number. The state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security says it is unclear how many communities have been affected. Authorities have advised people to either pull a fire box or call a police department directly for emergency assistance. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says residents shouldn’t worry about calling the correct number or facility for their emergency and should just reach out to their nearest authorities. Several years ago, Massachusetts suffered sporadic 911 outages. At the time, it was blamed on outages from Louisiana-based CenturyLink, which affected some Verizon customers.

