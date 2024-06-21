An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey, leaving at least 5 dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Five people have been killed and dozens were injured when a fire that apparently started in crop stubble spread through settlements in southeastern Turkey. Officials say the blaze erupted in an area between the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin. Fanned by winds, it moved quickly through several villages. It was brought under control early Friday. Turkey’s health minister says 44 people are being treated in hospitals, including 10 who are in serious condition. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

