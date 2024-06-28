Florida arts groups left in the lurch by DeSantis veto of state funding for theaters and museums
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All over Florida, arts groups are scrambling to plug large budget gaps after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unexpectedly vetoed $32 million in arts funding. Advocates say the lack of state funding is going to devastate arts and culture in the Sunshine State. Arts leaders across the state say the June 12 veto is the first time they recall a governor eliminating all of their grant funding. It comes at a time when arts organizations that survived COVID-19 closures are still recovering with smaller attendance and revenues. A DeSantis spokeswoman says the governor makes veto decisions that are in the best interest of Florida citizens.