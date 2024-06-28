The Saipan surprise: How delicate talks led to the unlikely end of Julian Assange’s 12-year saga

WASHINGTON (AP) — The abrupt guilty plea by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was the culmination of negotiations that began a year and a half ago and accelerated in recent months. Interviews by The Associated Press and a review of records make clear that the two sides had to resolve competing desires. The Justice Department was determined to get Assange to plead guilty to a felony while Assange was determined to avoid stepping foot in the United States. The compromise they reached allowed Assange to admit guilt in a federal courthouse in Saipan in the Pacific. He is now a free man.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.