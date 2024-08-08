British anti-racism campaigners face down far right as police remain on alert

LONDON (AP) — British anti-racism campaigners have filled the streets of towns and cities across the country and police put on a massive show of force. It largely stifled a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations on Wednesday. People turned out in force to protect asylum service centers and the offices of immigration attorneys that had been listed as potential targets for hard-right attacks. They carried signs saying “Refugees Welcome” and chanting “Who’s streets? Our streets.” London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Thursday that “the fears of extreme right disorder were abated.” He attributed it to “the show of force from the police” and “the show of unity from communities.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.