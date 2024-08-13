An ex-Kansas police chief who led a raid on a newspaper is charged with obstruction of justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former central Kansas police chief who led a raid last year on a weekly newspaper has been charged with felony obstruction of justice. Former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody is accused of persuading a potential witness for an investigation into his conduct of withholding information from authorities. The single charge alleges the Cody’s actions occurred on the day of the raid of the Marion County Record or sometime within the following six days. The charge was filed Monday in state district court in Marion County. A business owner who was a potential witness for the investigation of Cody’s conduct has said he asked her to delete texts between them.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.