Germany hopes interest from Russian assets will ease the strain of financing aid to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have rejected suggestions that national budget constraints could hurt weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Berlin is its biggest supplier after the United States. The German government hopes a $50 billion international loan package funded by interest on profits from frozen Russian assets will ease some of the strain of financing military support to Kyiv starting next year. Weekend reports that aid financing could be curbed by domestic budget concerns drew criticism from some in the governing coalition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has struggled to balance the priorities of three ideologically disparate parties and produce budgets that comply with rules on running up debt.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.