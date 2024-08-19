Palestinian militant groups claim bombing in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas and another Palestinian militant group have claimed responsibility for what appeared to be a failed bombing attack in Tel Aviv that killed the man carrying the bomb and wounded a bystander. The blast came as mediators were working on a cease-fire agreement in the devastating Israel-Hamas war. It was a stark reminder of the rash of Palestinian suicide bombings that killed hundreds of Israelis during the second intifada two decades ago. The militant groups claiming the blast said they intended to launch more. The explosion Sunday night appeared to go off before it was intended.

