Babysitter set to accept deal for the 2019 death of a man she allegedly injured as a baby in 1984

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former babysitter is scheduled to accept a plea deal for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant by severe shaking 40 years ago. Terry McKirchy is scheduled to appear in a Florida court Wednesday. She has been facing a murder charge for the death of Benjamin Dowling. He died at 35 after a life with severe disabilities caused by a brain hemorrhage he suffered in 1984 when he was 5 months old while at McKirchy’s home. Investigators believed she caused it by shaking him. McKirchy was indicted three years ago after a 2019 autopsy concluded Dowling died from his decades-old injuries. McKirchy has always insisted she never hurt Dowling.

