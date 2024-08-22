Hungary says it will provide free tickets to Brussels for migrants trying to enter the EU

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s anti-immigration government says it is prepared to provide free one-way tickets to Brussels for migrants and asylum seekers attempting to enter the European Union. That’s in response to hefty EU fines recently imposed on the country over its restrictive asylum policies. At a news conference Thursday in Budapest, minister Gergely Gulyás criticized a June ruling by the the EU’s top court that fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) for persistently breaking the bloc’s asylum rules, and an additional 1 million euros per day until it brings its policies into line with EU law. He said that unless the fines are eliminated and Hungary is permitted to continue its asylum policies, authorities will provide one-way tickets to Brussels for asylum seekers.

