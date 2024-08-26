Court tosses Missouri law that barred police from enforcing federal gun laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Federal appellate judges have overturned a Missouri law that banned police from enforcing some federal gun laws. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the law unconstitutional Monday. It forbade police from enforcing federal gun laws that don’t have an equivalent Missouri law. The U.S. Justice Department has said the law wreaked havoc on crime-fighting partnerships with Missouri law enforcement. The state’s Republican-led Legislature passed the law in 2021. GOP lawmakers who pushed it said they were motivated by potential new gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden.

