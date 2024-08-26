Prosecutors probe captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily, lawyer says
ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy are investigating the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people. Lawyer Aldo Mordiglia said James Cutfield, a 51-year old New Zealand national, is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck. Mordiglia said Cutfield will be questioned again by prosecutors on Tuesday, without adding details on his defensive strategy. Under Italian laws, being under investigation doesn’t imply being guilty and doesn’t necessarily lead to criminal charges. Cutfield was among 15 survivors of the Aug. 19 sinking that killed British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah and five others.