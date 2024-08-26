Tennessee Republican leaders threaten to withhold funds as Memphis preps to put guns on the ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top Republican leaders have threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding from left-leaning Memphis should leaders continue with plans to place three local gun control initiatives on the November ballot. Memphis’ city council already approved asking voters in November if they wanted to tweak the city charter that would require permits to carry a handgun ban the possession of AR-15 style rifles and implement a so-called “red flag” ordinance. Red flag ordinances allow law enforcement officials to remove firearms from those found to be an imminent danger to themselves or others. Local leaders have said they’re willing to “roll the dice” on how the Legislature will respond should the measures pass.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.