U.S. Latinas contributed $1.3 trillion to the GDP, about as much as Florida’s economy, report finds
Associated Press
Latinas contributed $1.3 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product in 2021, up from $661 billion in 2010 and at a growth rate nearly triple that of non-Latinos during the same time period, according to a new report funded by Bank of America and conducted by professors at California Lutheran University and UCLA. The report was compiled using publicly available economic and demographic data from U.S. agencies and shows “that Latinas are drivers of economic vitality in the United States, giving life to the U.S. economy,” says one of the study’s authors.