Group charged with stealing dozens of firearms in string of Maryland gun shop burglaries

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say four people have been charged with breaking into a series of gun stores across Maryland and stealing several dozen guns. The group is accused of stealing 81 firearms and 10 gun replicas in three burglaries between December and March. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office investigated the case alongside federal and local law enforcement agencies. Officials say the group was trying to sell or trade the guns on social media, where they would sometimes brag about the success of their break-ins. The suspects are ages 16 to 20. Only six of the stolen guns have been recovered.

