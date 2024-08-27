Judge denies bond for fired deputy in fatal shooting of Black airman

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a fired Florida sheriff’s deputy in the shooting of a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the May 3 shooting death of 23-year-old Roger Fortson. The airman was holding a handgun pointed at the floor when he opened his door. The rare charge against a Florida law enforcement officer is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The judge ordered Duran held without bond on Tuesday until a Thursday pre-trial detention hearing, despite objections from his lawyer, who said he should be released now.

