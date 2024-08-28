Iran says Yemen’s Houthi rebels will allow tugboats and rescue ships to aid tanker ablaze in Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to assist a Greek-flagged tanker that remains ablaze in the Red Sea “in consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns,” Iran’s U.N. Mission says. The Pentagon said Tuesday that attempts by an unidentified “third party” to send two tugboats to the stricken Sounion were blocked by the Houthis. Last week’s attack on the Sounion marked the most serious assault in weeks by the Houthi rebels, who continue to target shipping through the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. Iran’s U.N. Mission said in a statement Wednesday that following the fire and “environmental hazards” the Houthis agreed to a request by several unidentified countries to allow tugboats and rescue ships into the area.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.