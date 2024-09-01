Christa McAuliffe, still pioneering, is first woman with a statue on New Hampshire capitol grounds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Christa McAuliffe is still a pioneer, decades after she was picked to become America’s first teacher in space. Now she’s the first woman to be memorialized with a statue on the grounds of New Hampshire’s Statehouse, in the city where she taught high school. McAuliffe was one of seven crew members who died when the Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff in 1986. In Concord, an 8-foot-tall bronze statue of McAuliffe atop a granite pedestal is being unveiled. Sculptor Benjamin Victor is proud to honor her legacy. The ceremony on Monday is happening on what would have been her 76th birthday.

