Thousands to parade through Brooklyn in one of world’s largest Caribbean culture celebrations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s West Indian American Day Parade will kick off in Brooklyn with thousands of revelers dancing and marching through the borough in one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture. The annual Labor Day Carnival event is in its 57th year. On Monday, it will turn the borough’s Eastern Parkway into a kaleidoscope of feather-covered costumes and colorful flags as participants make their way down the thoroughfare alongside floats stacked high with speakers playing soca and reggae music. The parade routinely attracts huge crowds in the borough where hundreds of thousands of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants have settled.

