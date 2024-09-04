Can the city of Savannah fine or jail people for leaving guns in unlocked cars? A judge weighs in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge is weighing whether a Georgia city can fine or even jail people for leaving guns in unlocked cars. An attorney for a gun owner asked a judge at a hearing Wednesday to halt enforcement of Savannah’s gun ordinance while considering an underlying lawsuit that it violates state law. Georgia law prohibits local governments from regulating the possession, ownership, transport and sale of firearms. Savannah’s city attorney argues the ordinance adopted in April regulates vehicles, not guns. The judge didn’t rule immediately but gave lawyers until Sept. 16 to file further legal briefs. One question the judge posed was whether gun owner Clarence Belt has legal standing to sue Savannah even though he’s not a resident.

