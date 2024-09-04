Karolina Muchova returns to US Open semifinals for second straight year by beating Haddad Maia

NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Muchova is back in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year. She punctuated her return from wrist surgery Wednesday by beating No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4. Muchova lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 semis in Flushing Meadows, then missed nearly 10 months after sustaining a wrist injury during the tournament. The Czech returned to action in June just before Wimbledon, and a little more than two months later she is into her fourth career Grand Slam semifinal. Muchova will face top-seeded Iga Swiatek or No. 6 Jessica Pegula on Thursday in the semifinals.

