Keurig to pay $1.5M settlement over statements on the recyclability of its K-Cup drink pods

Published 7:11 AM

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will pay $1.5 million to settle charges that it made inaccurate statements about the recyclability of its K-Cup single use beverage pods. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that Keurig agreed to a cease-and-desist order and to pay the civil penalty, without admitting or denying the findings in the agency’s order. Keurig Dr Pepper said in an emailed statement that it was pleased to reach an agreement that fully resolves the matter.

