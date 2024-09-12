Boat sinks during search for missing diver in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials are working to retrieve a boat that sank during the search for a missing diver in Lake Michigan. Kenosha County officials were collaborating with the state Department of Natural Resources to retrieve the boat Thursday. Multiple agencies had joined the search for 72-year-old diver Patrick Kelly from Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. He had failed to surface Tuesday while diving around the wreck of the S.S. Wisconsin off the coast of Pleasant Prairie. Searchers recovered Kelly’s body Wednesday. The Kenosha County Fire and Rescue Association’s search boat started taking on water Tuesday afternoon. Other boats rescued the eight crew members and most of their equipment before the vessel sank.

