6 teenage baseball players who took plea deals in South Dakota rape case sentenced

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case have been sentenced to fines and community service after accepting plea deals. Sioux Falls’ KELO-TV reports the former Mitchell Legion players were sentenced Thursday after each pleaded guilty to accessory to a felony. Prosecutors say the defendants raped a teammate during a baseball trip last year. Lawyers for the defendants didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press calls requesting comment Friday. The judge condemned parents who laughed when they learned of the incident and people in court who smirked when video of the assault was played.

