In Belarus, the native language is vanishing as Russian takes prominence

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusians are experiencing a new wave of Russification as Moscow expands its economic, political and cultural dominance to overtake the identity of its neighbor. Perhaps the biggest sign is the decline of the Belarusian language, which is close to, but distinct from, Russian. Belarusian cultural figures are being persecuted and hundreds of institutions are being closed. Experts say Moscow is seeking to implement in Belarus what the Kremlin intended to do in neighboring Ukraine. One prominent secondary school has switched from teaching classes in Belarussian in favor of Russian. Authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko derides his native language, saying “nothing great can be expressed in Belarusian.”

