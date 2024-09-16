A Kentucky lawmaker has been critically injured in lawn mower accident

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky lawmaker was critically injured when the lawn mower he was riding plunged into an empty swimming pool at his home. State Sen. Johnnie Turner, a Republican from Harlan, is in critical but stable condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville after the Sunday evening accident. That’s according to Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers. Turner’s injuries haven’t been disclosed. Stivers said Monday that Turner’s family has requested prayers for his “speedy recovery.” State police say Turner was injured when he drove his mower into the deep end of the pool but have provided no details.

