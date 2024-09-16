Outside agency to investigate police recruit’s death after boxing training

A district attorney reviewing the case of a Massachusetts State Police recruit who died after a boxing training exercise says he needs to turn it over to another agency because the man once worked in his office as a victim witness advocate. Twenty-five-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia died at a hospital last week, a day after the boxing exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, in Worcester County. District Attorney Joseph Early said Monday that everyone in his office loved Delgado-Garcia and that he wants the case to be handled by someone who doesn’t have a stake in its outcome.

