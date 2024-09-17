Court appeal, clemency petition seek to halt execution of Missouri man who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court a judge’s ruling upholding the conviction and death sentence for Marcellus Williams, whose execution is one week away. A notice of appeal filed Monday night did not include any details about the appeal. Meanwhile, attorneys for Williams have submitted a clemency petition to Republican Gov. Mike Parson that emphasizes how relatives of the murder victim oppose the execution. Williams is set to die by injection Sept. 24 for the 1998 stabbing death of Lisha Gayle inside her home in University City, Missouri. It would be the third execution in Missouri this year and the 14th nationwide.

