A vandal badly damaged a statue outside a St. Louis cathedral, police say
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A noted sculpture that has stood for 25 years outside the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis is badly damaged after a man allegedly broke into construction equipment and dropped a heavy boom lift onto the artwork. The “Angel of Harmony” statue created by Polish sculptor Wiktor Szostalo was installed in 1999, months after Pope John Paul II’s visit to St. Louis. It depicts a Black angel protecting three multi-cultural children as they play instruments. The angel’s wings include more than 100 wind chimes. The motive for the Tuesday night attack is unknown. A 35-year-old man was arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear if the sculpture, which stood 14 feet (4.3 meters) tall, could be restored.