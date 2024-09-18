As Trump seeks Polish-American votes, he and the Polish president are due to be at the same event
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda are scheduled to attend the same event this Sunday in Pennsylvania, a battleground state in this year’s presidential election, as Trump seeks to tap into the Polish-American vote. A meeting between the two has not yet been confirmed, but seemed possible given their friendly ties in the past — and the fact that Duda’s office said it expected a meeting if Trump were to attend. Pennsylvania has one of the largest Polish-American populations in the county, and both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are eager to get their support. Trump won the state in 2016 but Democratic President Joe Biden won in 2020.