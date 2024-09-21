Man accused in shootings near homeless encampments in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged in shootings near Minneapolis homeless encampments that killed one man and injured another. Hennepin County prosecutors say 36-year-old Anthony Jones is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. A news release from the county attorney’s office says Jones also is under investigation for another killing. All three shootings happened Wednesday. Police used surveillance video to identify Jones as the person who fatally shot a victim at point-blank range. Prosecutors say additional investigation connected him to the other “targeted” shootings in the same area of south Minneapolis. County Attorney Mary Moriarty says the attack “does not appear to have been targeted at the broader unhoused community.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.