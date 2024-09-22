Premier says Albania will grant sovereignty to Bektashi Muslims in Tirana, similar to the Vatican

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced plans to transform the Tirana-based Bektashi Muslims into a sovereign state. On Sunday, he spoke at the United Nations, highlighting Albania’s history of saving Jewish refugees during World War II and sheltering Afghans after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Rama mentioned Mother Teresa’s legacy of love for humanity as an inspiration. The Bektashi Order, making up about 10% of Albania’s Muslims, welcomed the move as a step toward global religious tolerance. The order planned to operate independently, similar to the Vatican. The Bektashi Order originated in the Ottoman Empire and relocated to Albania after the Turkish Republic’s foundation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.