Mexican authorities uncover 24 drug cartel surveillance cameras in city on the border with Arizona

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said Friday they have detected and seized 24 drug cartel surveillance cameras fixed to telephone and light posts in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado.

The city on the border with Arizona has suffered years of violence between drug cartels fighting for control of the border crossing, where they can smuggle drugs.

Prosecutors in northern Sonora state said the cameras had been placed there by “falcons,” the name commonly used in Mexico for drug cartel lookouts seeking to keep tabs on the movements of soldiers and police.

Army troops removed the devices, and photos suggested they were common porch-style cameras wrapped in duct tape. They were found in three different neighborhoods, and some were even found attached to palm trees.

San Luis Rio Colorado, located across from Yuma, Arizona, is best known as a border town where Americans go for inexpensive prescriptions and dental work. But it has increasingly been hit by drug cartel violence.

It is not the first border city where cartels have installed their own surveillance networks.

In 2015, a drug cartel in the northern state of Tamaulipas used at least 39 surveillance cameras to monitor the comings and goings of authorities in the city of Reynosa across the border from McAllen, Texas.