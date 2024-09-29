Behind the loudest issues, the UN is a world stage for disputes that are often out of the spotlight

The world’s greatest stage is the sprawling Midtown Manhattan complex where leaders meet each year to discuss humanity’s future. The most varied speeches at the United Nations General Assembly this year were delivered before the 193-member body and not the smaller, more powerful Security Council. Like the 15-nation council with its five vetoes, the UNGA devoted time to the Middle East, Russia, Ukraine and Sudan, but it also turned global attention to topics less known outside individual countries and regions. There was the feud between Guatemala and Belize, a squabble over the name of North Macedonia and the trade embargo on Cuba.

