Countries, businesses and trade officials urge EU to rethink deforestation regulation

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A growing number of governments, international trade organizations and businesses are urging the European Union to reconsider a deforestation regulation set to take effect in December. Critics of the EU Deforestation Regulation say it will discriminate against countries with forest resources and hurt their exports. Supporters say it will help combat forest degradation on a global scale. Several commodity associations say they concur with the regulations’ objectives but worry that gaps in its implementation could harm businesses. Environmental organizations say the regulation will help slow global deforestation, which is the second-biggest source of carbon emissions after fossil fuels.

