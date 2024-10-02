Gunmen burst into a Mexican drug rehab center and kill 4 men and wound 2 others

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four men are dead and two others are recovering from wounds after gunmen burst into a Mexican drug rehab center and opened fire. Officials in the north-central state of Guanajuato said Wednesday that the killings occurred late Tuesday in the city of Salamanca. There was no immediate information on the conditions of those wounded in the attack. Mexico’s privately run drug rehabilitation centers are often abusive, clandestine, unregulated and underfunded, and have been the targets of similar attacks in the past. Mexican drug gangs have sometimes killed suspected street-level dealers from rival gangs sheltering at such facilities.

