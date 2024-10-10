Relatives of passengers who died in Boeing Max crashes will face off in court with the company

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Relatives of passengers who died in Boeing Max crashes will tell a judge to throw out a plea agreement that they say is a sweetheart deal for Boeing. A federal judge in Texas will hear arguments over the plea deal on Friday. Boeing is ready to plead guilty to a single felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with winning regulatory approval of the airplane. The deal calls for Boeing to pay a $244 million fine, invest in safety programs, and be put on probation for three years. But passengers’ relatives say the punishment is too light. And they’re angry that no Boeing officials are facing criminal charges.

