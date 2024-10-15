Alex Murdaugh settles the wrongful death lawsuit that sparked his fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a teen killed in a boat crash involving Murdaugh’s youngest son. Prosecutors say the 2019 crash provoked the disgraced South Carolina attorney to kill his wife, Maggie, and their son Paul, who wrecked the boat. The agreement by Progressive to pay the $500,000 policy Alex Murdaugh had on the boat ends the suit from the family of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. The teen’s family already received more than $15 million from a settlement with the Parker’s Kitchen chain of convenience stores and others.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.