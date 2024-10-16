A glance at Ukraine’s plan aimed at nudging Russia into talks to end the war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has partially revealed his five-point plan aimed at prompting Russia to end the war through negotiations. One key element would be a formal invitation into NATO, a step that crucial Western backers have been reluctant to consider until after the war ends. Zelenskyy outlined the plan to Ukraine’s Parliament on Wednesday without disclosing confidential elements that have been presented in private to key allies, including the United States.

