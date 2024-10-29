A hotel collapses in Argentina and leaves 1 dead and several trapped

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 10-story hotel under renovation in Argentina has collapsed, leaving one person dead and at least seven trapped in the debris. Firefighters searching for survivors Tuesday rescued a woman who was alive from the rubble of the Dubrovnik Hotel in Villa Gesell, a coastal city 217 miles (350 km) south of the capital Buenos Aires. A prosecutor opened an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, but Villa Gesell’s municipality said in a press release the hotel was undergoing a renovation without the proper permits.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.