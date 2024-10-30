12 dead and 1 injured in explosion at steel plant in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Twelve people have died in a fire at a steel plant in central Mexico. Tlaxcala state Civil Protection said Wednesday the fire call in Xaloztoc, about 87 miles east of Mexico City, started shortly after 3 a.m. Another person was injured, but that person’s condition was unknown. Based on preliminary information from workers, an explosion and fire occurred when molten steel came in contact with water, the agency said in a statement. The fire was controlled and an investigation was ongoing. Tlaxcala Gov. Lorena Cuellar expressed her condolences to the victims’ families and planned to travel to the cite.

