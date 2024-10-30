Alleged Minnesota gang members charged with string of killings in federal crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted 11 alleged members of a Minneapolis street gang on charges that include murder, conspiracy and drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors say some of the alleged gang members have been charged for their role in seven shootings that killed five people. The alleged members of the Lows gang also stand accused of trafficking fentanyl and possessing illegal guns. The charges are part of a federal gang crackdown authorities announced in 2023 that has ensnared dozens of members or associates of several Minneapolis gangs. Prosecutors say over 90 people have been charged with gang-related offenses since the operation started.

