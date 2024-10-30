Argentina’s president fires his foreign minister after vote in favor of ending US embargo on Cuba

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s President Javier Milei has dismissed his foreign minister hours after the country voted against the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N. Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by the current Argentina’s ambassador to the U.S., Gerardo Werthein, Milei’s spokesman Manuel Adorni announced on his X account. Adorni didn’t mention the reason behind the decision, but the announcement came hours after Argentina voted Wednesday in favor of ending the embargo of Cuba.

