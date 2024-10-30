US airstrikes target multiple sites in Syria, killing up to 35 Islamic State militants

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Central Command says the U.S. military has struck a number of Islamic State group camps in central Syria, killing as many as 35 militants. The airstrikes were done Monday evening and targeted multiple locations and senior leaders of the group. The attacks come on the heels of a number of joint operations with Iraqi forces that targeted IS militants in Iraq. Pentagon officials have said that the Islamic State group remains a threat in the region. U.S. Central Command says the latest strikes in Syria will disrupt the group’s ability to plan, organize and conduct attacks against civilians and U.S. and allied forces in the region.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.