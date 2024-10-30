US sanctions 398 firms in more than a dozen countries, accusing them of helping Russia’s war effort
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 398 firms across Russia, India, China, and more than a dozen other nations — accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia’s war effort and aid its ability to evade sanctions. The effort spearheaded by the Treasury and State Departments is aimed at punishing “third party countries” that are accused of providing material assistance to the Kremlin or assist Russia in evading the thousands of sanctions that have been imposed on the country since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.