Justices refuse to stop execution of South Carolina inmate who says the jury was racially biased

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to stop the execution of South Carolina inmate Richard Moore. There were no dissents in the brief order issued by the high court. Moore, who is Black, asked for his execution to be stopped because he is the only person on South Carolina death’s death row convicted by a jury with no African American members. The only other chance to save his life is if Republican Gov. Henry McMaster decides to reduce Moore’s sentence to life in prison. Moore shot and killed a Spartanburg convenience store clerk in 1999. He argues it was in self-defense after the clerk pulled a gun on him.

