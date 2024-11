Brazilian police have indicted a Colombian fish trader as the person who planned the slayings of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon in 2022, they announced Monday. He is accused of supplying the ammunition used in the killing, assisting in hiding the bodies and financing illegal fishing operations.

