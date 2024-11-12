Monument erected in Tulsa for victims of 1921 Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A World War I veteran whose remains were identified earlier this year during a probe into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been honored in a memorial service in Tulsa. A gravestone with the name of C.L. Daniel was erected at the cemetery on Tuesday, along with a monument to other victims. Daniel is the first victim of the massacre to be identified among remains discovered in a mass grave. City officials say genetic and DNA analyses are continuing for other unidentified individuals whose remains have been found.

